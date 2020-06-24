Kate Middleton Faces A ‘Phenomenal Workload’ Post-Megxit As Future Queen: ‘The Pressure Is On’

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling the pressures of being married to the longer term King!

While the royal household has doubtless felt a little bit of weight off their shoulders due to the pandemic and the postponement of in-person engagements till additional discover, that doesn’t imply stress isn’t nonetheless looming.

A supply near the royal family particularly factors to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as culprits for the added work on Kate and Prince William‘s plate, telling People:

“Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William. None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.”

This new perception comes after a Tatler profile which ruffled royal feathers as a result of comparable claims had been made in regards to the Duchess of Cambridge being on edge earlier than they had been slammed as “inaccuracies” by Kensington Palace.

An insider defined to the outlet that the 38-year-old “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling,” and added:

“I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn’t the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”

Kate and Will aren’t the one two who’re going to be feeling the added weight! These imposed expectations additionally prolong to their little ones — 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis:

“I think the pressure is more about her public image, making sure she is wearing the right brands, showing the kids in less expensive clothing, especially right now. Small details, but they matter.” The expectation of flawlessly executing all of those roles is so much, and the added strain of getting her each transfer documented doesn’t assist, royal etiquette skilled Myka Meier shared: “The future Queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you. The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement makes everything she does a conscious effort. From the perfectly poised posture to the way she descends a staircase or gets out of a car—it is all carefully done.” Sarah Gristwood, writer of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, chimed in: “Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job. But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.” Supermom and superhuman? Only time will inform!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN.]