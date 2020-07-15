Kate Middleton Calls Life In Lockdown ‘Stressful’ As Prince Louis Grapples With Social Distancing Rules

Miz Middleton fully believes there are some “really positive” elements as well, though she acknowledged not every fam has it as good as the royals do:

“I think some elements are going to be really positive. So families have been able to spend a lot more precious time together. And really reflected on some of the simple things that actually really do make a difference to their kids – particularly in the first five years. And for others, it’s been really tough on relationships and on money issues and relationship issues — it’s been a real challenge.”

Prince William‘s wife even shared some info about her own ups and downs while practicing social distancing, and when a parent asked her to expand on her experience in lockdown, she replied:

“It has been challenging – I think challenging for loads of people. Some parts have been really positive – spending extra time with the kids and everything like that but it’s equally stressful. You’re in confined spaces and having to homeschool, that was definitely a challenge. I always respected teachers before but now I have a newfound respect for them.”

She added:

“In a way, we have forgotten almost how important relationships are. It’s that connectivity, that intimacy that we’ve all really missed during lockdown. If nothing else, hopefully, one of the silver linings is that people actually will really, really re-value how those things are.”

Fans of Kate’s will remember the Duchess of Cambridge shared a similar sentiment last month when talking about their “really difficult” life in quarantine. Guess they do wanna feel like us non-celebs! LOLz!

As for the rest of the interview, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law also looked back on being a first-time mom to George in 2013, spilling to the show’s host Louise Minchin:

“I think it’s really hard. So much focus particularly during pregnancy and when you’ve just got a newborn baby is on the physical development of your baby and you as a mother. But what I think is really missing – what I found was missing too – was the support there on how to help their social and emotional development. How do you interact with a newborn baby, what is it that you should be doing?”

Always super insightful to hear from Kate!!