Kate Hudson Thinks Her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Character Would Be ‘Miserable’ With Matthew McConaughey Today!

Where’s Andie Anderson? Kate Hudson has the answer!

More than 17 years later, the Fabletics founder is reflecting on where her character would be from the iconic rom com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days — and whether Matthew McConaughey would still be by her side.

In a new sit-down with Elle, the 41-year-old explained:

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!”

Noo!! Whut??

Here’s why Hudson thinks so poorly about her character:

“But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job. I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

See, that sounds good! Being a boss isn’t necessarily miserable… As you’ll recall, the 2000s were a golden era for Kate, who starred in Fool’s Gold, Almost Famous, Raising Helen, The Skeleton Key, and more in just a few years: