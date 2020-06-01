Kate Hudson & More Cut Ties With YouTuber Myka Stauffer After She Rehomed Her Adopted Autistic Son

Several manufacturers are dropping YouTube content material maker Myka Stauffer following the announcement she gave away her Chinese adopted son Huxley to a brand new household as a result of unspecified “behavioral issues.”

ICYMI, the Ohio-based social media star has come underneath fireplace for the insensitive transfer, with many upset over the truth that she and her husband James profited from monetized movies that includes the autistic baby for years. Now, Stauffer is seeing her on-line affect fade as followers and main firms distance themselves from the icky controversy.

Among these companies are Kate Hudson‘s athleisure brand, Fabletics, which Myka made sponsored posts for within the past year. The 41-year-old actress directly responded to a user’s IG who questioned whether or not the model would proceed to help the influencer, noting their relationship had been “terminated.”

The fallout continued from there as Mattel, the toy conglomerate behind the long-lasting Barbie, additionally defined they “do not have plans to partner” with the embattled couple sooner or later:

Next up was Playtex Baby, because the account commented again to a number of involved customers about the place they stand with the Stauffer household:

“Her last Instagram post for Playtex Baby was back in February. We are not partnering with her moving forward.”

Danimals went as far as to edit a earlier IG submit from May 15 that includes Huxley to make clear they’re now not working along with his previous household:

“We have previously worked with Myka Stauffer and are no longer working with her. We are aware of the news she shared about her family, and are very sad to hear about this difficult situation.”

Additionally, firms like Chili’s, Big Lots, Kiwi Botanicals, and Suave have responded similarly and clarified they’re now not affiliated with the 32-year-old on-line persona. While this all actually makes a press release, maybe the most important backlash has come from Stauffer’s former followers who’re understandably PISSED they dug into their very own pockets to help this household’s journey for therefore lengthy. The star would constantly fundraise throughout her varied platforms and allegedly use the proceeds for Huxley’s unspecified medical wants.

In addition to a plea to boycott Myka’s channel, a Change.org petition was additionally created demanding that their household take away all monetized content material of Huxley from YouTube. At this time, a lot of these movies are nonetheless up.

Myka and James informed viewers in tearful, seven-minute-long apology video that they “never wanted to be in this position” and tried their hardest to make issues work with Huxley, who they declare exhibited far better behavioral points than they ever confirmed on digital camera. But after a number of assessments and evaluations, “numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.” Huxley is now presently dwelling with one other household who is claimed to be outfitted to deal with these wants.

However, the ordeal has gotten even worse since a recently-unearthed YT clip from 2017 reveals Myka referring to her son as “not returnable” — as if he have been an adopted pet or ill-fitting article of clothes. In a press release shared with People, Stauffer’s legal professional got here to their protection and insisted they have been good folks making a tricky alternative:

“They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child … [Additionally, they] never considered placing [Huxley] in the foster system and worked hard to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs.”

Well, clearly the courtroom of public opinion has already settled its case on this one — however the place do U stand on all of this, Perezcious readers? Is this all a simply response to what the Stauffer household did? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Myka Stauffer/YouTube]