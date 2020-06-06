Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draker ‘may never recover’ from coronavirus

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper may very well be in a coma eternally on account of coronavirus.

Draper, 52, was admitted to hospital in March with signs of Covid-19. He has now been in an intensive care unit for 10 weeks and is at present in a coma.

Speaking to The Sun, Garraway defined that she had been advised by docs to arrange for a “second worst case scenario” on a cellphone name two weeks in the past.

“My first question, the one I always ask when the hospital call, was, ‘Is Derek still alive?’ and he said he was, but then asked me what my greatest fear was,” Garraway recalled.

“I said, ‘Derek dying’ and he replied, ‘Well, now I think I have to give you a second worst-case scenario, which is that he never changes from this, that he is locked in this forever’.”.

Garraway went on to elucidate how the information felt like a “second level of loss”.

“We may lose him even if we don’t lose him,” she stated.

“If he doesn’t get up, then he’s form of misplaced anyway … not that I’d love him any much less or ever quit.

“There have been many awful calls over the weeks, but that one was particularly awful because I realised that, even though he’s now Covid-free, the battle has changed.”

“I’d fly all over the world to find a cure if there was one, but all this is unprecedented.”

Garraway added that an MRI scan confirmed that Draper has had “damage everywhere” from the virus.

“Holes in his heart, his liver is impacted, and his pancreas … well, he’s now very, very diabetic which he wasn’t before,” she continued.

“He’s been on kidney dialysis because his kidneys stopped functioning. And his nerves and his neurology have been affected by the virus, but the impact and the damage of that, they don’t yet know.”

The TV presenter stated that she finds consolation understanding she is way from the one individual experiencing this.

“I know I’m not alone and there are thousands of people like me going through this torture, and tens of thousands more who have it worse than I because they have lost loved ones and my heart really goes out to them,” she stated.

“I do wonder about the future, but you just have to stay positive and never give up don’t you? That’s all you can do.”