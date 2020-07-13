Kate Garraway returns to present GMB for the first time since her husband fell critically ill

Kate Garraway was welcomed right back to Good Morning Britain today after taking time off while her husband is ill.

Co-host Ben Shephard said at the start of the programme he’d a ‘big smile’ on his face because of her return.

Mrs Garraway’s husband Derek Draper, 52, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in March and was placed into a coma by medical practioners.

After being welcomed right back by her colleagues, the presenter said: ‘Don’t be too nice because I’ll get emotional, just go back to being rude’.

Mr Shephard said: ‘It’s lovely having you back, back to work in a lengthy time’.

Mrs Garraway said: ‘We’ll have some fun today, we’ve had a lot of emotion lately.’

Last week, Mrs Garraway said throughout an interview with the ITV programme that her husband, who’s receiving ongoing treatment, ‘sort of cannot wake up’ and medical practioners ‘don’t understand how much better’ he will get.

‘Wonderfully his eyes are opening but we’ve no real knowledge of what he can see and feel and hear,’ she said.

Mrs Garraway and Mr Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, in the offing to renew their wedding vows before he became ill.

The couple married in 2005.

On Sunday, a post on the Good Morning Britain Twitter account said: ‘Kate Garraway is returning to GMB tomorrow! We can’t wait.’