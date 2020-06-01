Kate and William to sue Tatler over ‘cruel, sexist and woman-shaming’ article that criticised her weight – Armenian News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are understood to be taking authorized motion towards society bible Tatler journal after it printed a “string of lie” about Kate.

In a extremely uncommon transfer, the couple have despatched authorized letters to the journal demanding its profile of the Duchess – headlined ‘Catherine the Great’ – be faraway from the web.

It comes after Kensington Palace issued a fiercely vital assertion on final week’s article which it mentioned contained a ‘swathe of inaccuracies and false representations’, the Daily Mail stories.

The palace is especially “furious” about claims that Kate feels “exhausted and trapped” by the elevated workload following Harry and Meghan’s determination to step again.

The Duke and Duchess are additionally mentioned to be upset about criticism of her household, her youngsters and her weight.

The article, written by writer Anna Pasternak, makes reference to the consuming issues suffered by William’s mom Princess Diana, saying: ‘Kate has develop into perilously skinny, similar to – some level out – Princes Diana.’