Kate and Camilla team up for ‘awe-inspiring’ children’s hospices

Kate, who became patron of Each in 2012, praised the “extraordinary” work of children’s hospices.

“Children’s hospices go that extra mile actually and support families like yourselves, I think it’s extraordinary,” she said.

The duchesses were joined on the call by Eddie Farwell, co-founder and leader of Children’s Hospice South West, and Clare Periton, chief executive of Helen & Douglas House, and discussed the way the pandemic had forced lots of the UK’s hospices to change their ways of working.

Mr Farwell, whose two young ones Kate and Tom both died from the rare degenerative disorder after spending time at Helen House in Oxford in 1991 and 1995, now runs three hospices in south-west England.

He said: “Obviously the majority of our families are shielding very susceptible people, young adults, and maybe not wanting most of them to venture from their homes.

“So we’ve had to turn our family-based respite model into something else.”

Mr Farwell added: “We’re still open for emergency and end-of-life care, but we’re working in the city, which is something we have not done before and which includes been very welcomed and it’s been enormously successful.

“And it won’t surprise you to know that we are working virtually as well.”

Ms Periton said: “Some of our families just do not want to emerge from their domiciles. So actually it’s about putting them first and how we can look after them.

“So all our staff are now wearing fun scrubs – and they look quite, very kind of child-friendly – and PPE.”