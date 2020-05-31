Katarina Johnson-Thompson can become a British great, says Daley Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson can become a British nice, based on Daley Thompson.

The two-time Olympic decathlon champion believes heptathlete Johnson-Thompson can be a part of the sporting heavyweights.

The 25-year-old received the world title in Doha final 12 months and was all set to battle defending champion Nafi Thiam for Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer time earlier than the Games had been postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She additionally received Commonwealth and World Indoors gold, together with European silver, in 2018.

“The trouble with trying to be an all-time great is you have to keep the success going. It’s not a one-off thing,” mentioned Thompson, who received one World crown and two European decathlon titles.





“She might want to proceed on the trail she goes and win a few extra issues. We’ve had some nice heptathletes – that’s a very excessive bar – however she stands right here now with the chance to do it.

“She ought to be capable of be a part of Mary Peters, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

“It’s been a troublesome one for her, she has received a lot potential and he or she used to point out a lot of flashes of all of the stuff she can do.

“But going to France (to train) has helped her and sometimes it just takes a while to reach your full potential because your physical strength is much better than your mental strength.”

Johnson-Thompson toppled Thiam for the primary time in Doha final October in what was anticipated to be a costume rehearsal for a showdown in Japan this 12 months.

She received with a British file 6,981 factors, beating 2017 champion Thiam by 304 factors – and Thompson needs to see her keep that degree.

“If you are going to be the best in the world part of it is showing the consistency,” the 61-year-old instructed the PA information company.

“There’s not a lot in it in age, Thiam will come again harm free subsequent 12 months and it’ll be a nice competitors, one of the best individual will win and there’s no cause why it shouldn’t be KJT.

“Hopefully she’ll proceed to make these steps and become extra constant.

“The fear in the back of her mind is everyone is thinking maybe Thiam wasn’t at her best last year. Hopefully she can use that as a plus and think ‘now I can show everyone I can take her at her best.”’

