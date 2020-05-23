Katahdin’s beauty captured by Maine artists

What I’m engaged on proper now’s simply making an attempt to see the type of the land right here.”

Marsha Donahue is an artist and proprietor of North Light Gallery in Millinocket.

She and 6 different artists gathered collectively on the scenic overlook of Mount Katahdin off the interstate in Medway.

“Many of these artists show at other galleries as well. What draws us together of course here is the mountain. There’s something just really magnetic about that solitary shape.”

This is the primary time the group has been in a position to meet because the pandemic started.

“Everybody has really been sequestered away in their studios. Almost everybody here has painted all through this. We’ve all been just itching to get outside and see each other.”

Being exterior permits for simple bodily distancing and may also help the artwork as properly. Alison Dibble drove all the best way from the coastal city of Brooklin to color the mountain.

“There’s something about painting outside. A bird flies over, the wind comes up, and you tend to put more life into the painting.”

Donahue says whereas the pandemic hasn’t instantly influenced her work, the chosen shade palette can reveal an artist’s temper.

“Today I’m using only three colors and white.” said Dibble. “Those are cobalt blue, alizarin crimson and indian yellow.”

“We just all really get along and enjoy each others company as well.” stated Donahue.

You can discover the work of those artists at North Light Gallery in Millinocket, which is opening again up June 1st by appointment.

Visit artnorthlight.com for extra data.