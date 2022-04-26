The President of Kazakhstan Kasim Jomart Toka has announced that he will no longer chair the ruling Amanat party, as he will terminate his membership in the party.

“I have decided to terminate my powers as the chairman of the” Amanat “party from today, to leave the party. “This step has a symbolic significance,” Toka said during the party’s special congress.

Toka thanked for the confidence given to him and nominated Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the lower house of parliament, for the post of chairman of the ruling party.

The latter was elected chairman of “Amanat” and announced that the party will continue to be guided by the course adopted by Toka.