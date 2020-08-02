Kashmir’s open-air classes offer stunning solution to lockdown

Schools throughout India are having a hard time to teach online as the pandemic forces them to remain shut. But this town in Indian- administered Kashmir has actually discovered an unique solution, reports AbidBhatt

Every early morning, trainees in Doodpathri, a town in Budgam district, stroll previous streams and bridges, and up the hill to their brand-new class: a stunning area with the snow-capped Himalayas as a background.

The outside school is a breather for both moms and dads and kids after months of a grinding lockdown to decrease Covid-19 infections. The state has actually reported more than 19,000 cases and some 365 deaths.

“It’s far better that our kids attend such schools than grow weary in homes where they often end up frustrating themselves,” states Mushtaq Ahmad, whose boy is going to the outdoors school.

Officials ought to team up with residents to established more such schools, he includes.

Despite Kashmir’s struggling relationship with India – and the spectre of violence that haunts the valley – it has actually long been a popular traveler location for its picturesque appeal.

And …