Kashmir: ‘I could land up in jail if I express myself freely’



Suhail Naqshbandi stopped his task after his paper declined to releasing his work.





On 5 August in 2015 India withdrawed the unique status of Jammu and Kashmir, divided it into 2 federally-run areas and enforced an unmatched lockdown. Jehangir Ali reports from Srinagar on why the relocation has actually come as a blow to liberty of expression in the valley.

Months after Narendra Modi’s judgment Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) removed the area of its autonomy, a housewife in the Muslim- controlled valley informed a good friend of her child to be mindful.

“Swear on me, son,” Shameena Bano informed Ishfaq Kawa, “I want you to stay at home.”

The worries of the 58- year-old better half of an apple farmer were not unproven.

Her child Ashiq Hussain Dar had actually headed out on work from his house in the restive Shopian area in2014 The 27- year-old never ever returned house.

Ashiq was amongst the thousands who have actually vanished in the past 20 years in the middle of a revolt versus Indian guideline in Kashmir.

Ms Bano thinks that security forces selected up her child …