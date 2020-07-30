Kasa Spot Indoor Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Smart Home Security Camera with Night Vision, Motion Detection for Pet Baby Monitor, Works with Alexa Echo & Google Home (KC100)



Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable kasha spot indoor security camera receive instant alerts straight to your smartphone.

Crystal clear video: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand

Wide angle field of view: 130 degree, wide angle field of view makes sure nothing is out of view; Set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen

Instant activity alerts: No need to check your Kasa spot throughout the day; Get automatic alerts when it detects motion or sound

Night vision: Even in the dark, the Kasa spot has night vision up to 20 Feet; Never miss a thing at night and still get the same high quality video you’re used to

Two way audio: Use crisp two way audio to communicate with nosy roommates, family or even mischievous pets

Cloud storage: Rolling 12-hour video history for two years free

Activity zones: Configure up to 4 customizable zones for more meaningful alerts at no cost to you; Place zones around your front door, kitchen or anywhere you like to focus your camera’s view

24/7 live view: Keep an eye on what’s important to you real time from anywhere with the Kasa smart app; Even stream live video to any Alexa or Google Assistant supported display, like a Fire TV, Echo Show or Chromecast