Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub Required, Remote Control, 15 Amp, UL Certified, 1-Pack (HS100)



Price: $16.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 03:12:23 UTC – Details)



Control lighting and other appliances from anywhere with the Kasa Smart Wi Fi Plug. Schedule connected devices turn on when you get home, then power down when you go to sleep. Control each outlet individually or as one, set schedules or scenes, even use voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

Voice control works with amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience; Operating temperature: 0 ºC to 40 ºC (32°F to 104°F). Operating humidity: 5 percent to 90 percent RH, Non condensing

Flexible control: UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug in devices

Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button

Note: Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi network connection