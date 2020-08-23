Karrion Kross sustains shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver XXX

Karrion Kross caught the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX, and he did it after sustaining a shoulder injury, WWE.com has actually found out.

WWE medical personnel validated that Kross sustained an apart acromioclavicular joint throughout his fight withThe Limitless One Despite the injury, an identified Kross removed the champ, revealing extraordinary strength by lifting Lee up for a disastrous Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to declare the NXT Championship.

Kross will have an MRI on Monday to identify the complete level of the injury.

Stick with WWE Digital and Social platforms for more on Karrion Kross’ status as it appears.