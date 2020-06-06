Karren Brady: Premier League stadiums to be divided into zones for season restart | Football News





Karren Brady says golf equipment are taking a look at protocols for the Premier League restart

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says Premier League stadiums will be divided into three zones when the season restarts.

The 2019-20 marketing campaign will resume on June 17 after greater than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic and security will be the primary precedence.

Premier League golf equipment met on Thursday to talk about a number of the logistics with Brady revealing they’re within the means of agreeing protocols for matchdays that might divide stadiums into crimson, amber and inexperienced colour-coded zones.

“Red zone will be the most severely restricted area, including the pitch, the tunnel, technical areas, changing rooms will be limited to 105 people maximum, to include players, coaching staff, match officials and all the essential staff only,” Brady mentioned in her column in the Sun.

The London Stadium is about to be divided into zones for the season restart

“And solely those that have examined detrimental for Covid-19 previously 5 days can enter this space.

“We will be making a Clinical Passport System for those that will want to have entry to the crimson zone.

“The amber zone will be restricted to the minimum number of staff required to meet contractual requirements for broadcasting, media and club staff.

“This area includes all interior areas within the stadium and anyone entering this area will be subject to a temperature check and a health questionnaire.

“And the inexperienced zone is the stadium exterior, eg automotive parking.”

