Karolina Pliskova talks about being called the ‘ice queen’ of tennis | Tennis News

The world No three has revealed she will get nervous and scared identical to another participant when she takes to the courtroom.

Pliskova has been famous for her calm on-court manner, however the Czech star opened up on her true emotions when chatting with ‘Chatting with Daniela’, Roland Garros’ day by day present.

“Of course I get nervous, scared. Annoyed a lot,” stated Pliskova, who has picked up 16 profession titles on the WTA Tour.

“It’s unusual as a result of after I was younger, as an instance 10 or 12, I broke so many racquets. My mother and father have been like: ‘So once we purchase racquets, do not break them as a result of it is type of costly!’

“I used to be like: ‘OK, however as soon as I purchase them for myself or as soon as I get it, I can break them!’

“I finished it in the juniors. When we began enjoying in ladies’s tournaments, I simply needed to remain calm.

“It’s not that I don’t want to have emotions, I have so many emotions.”

They see me in actual life and I’m laughing all the time and telling jokes, they’re like: ‘No, it isn’t you, it isn’t doable.’ Karolina Pliskova

The former US Open finalist went on to debate her ‘ice queen’ tag, saying persons are shocked after they see her being all jovial in actual life.

“People when they see me on TV they are like: ‘Come on, you’re completely frozen.’ Like an ice queen, they call me,” she stated.

“Then they see me in real life and I’m laughing all the time and telling jokes, they’re like: ‘No, it’s not you, it’s not possible.’

“It’s me, however it’s my focus. It helps me to not panic and to remain calm. It’s not in my persona to inform some jokes on courtroom – I might utterly lose my focus and my sport would go away utterly, in order that’s why I’m like this.”

