Karolina Pliskova – ‘Super weak’ for male tennis players to complain about equal prize money

Pliskova, who reached the US Open remaining in 2016, is amongst a rising variety of players – from each excursions – who would assist the merge.

She added: “I believe for the ladies’s tour it could solely assist. I do not know precisely what they’re discussing but when there may be any likelihood to say sure, then I’d say sure.

“It needs to be positive also for the ATP so they need to find a balance so it is a forward step for both. It might take a couple of years to get going. It will be different, but I don’t think for the players it would change that much. It would be a good step.”

Pliskova has not performed because the Qatar Open in February due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the WTA Tour, and there will likely be no resumption earlier than the top of July. But the 28-year-previous, who says she can be completely happy to journey to America for the scheduled exhausting-courtroom swing in August, is primed to return to motion within the LiveScore Cup.

Pliskova will likely be joined by her twin sister Kristyna, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Barbora Strycova for a behind-closed-doorways spherical-robin match in Prague.

“I am excited, it has been a long time, I am missing the matches, I have been playing with guys and coaches so I am looking forward to playing with girls,” she mentioned.

“I like matches, I am always looking forward to tournaments. It has been a long few months since my last match. I am never injured. I am sure it is going to be good quality matches, there are only good-quality girls.”