Karolina Pliskova not happy about men who speak out against equal prize money | Tennis News





Karolina Pliskova has hit out at male tennis gamers who complain about girls claiming equal prize money

Karolina Pliskova has referred to as male tennis gamers who complain about girls claiming equal prize money “super weak”.

There is at the moment equal pay on the 4 Grand Slams, however a giant disparity in tournaments the remainder of the yr.

The Czech participant insists she does not crave equal pay however is not happy about men who speak out against it.

It is a matter that’s positive to lift its head over the approaching months following the latest requires a merge between the men’s ATP and ladies’s WTA excursions – one thing Pliskova helps.

The Czech star is not eager on the men’s ATP and ladies’s WTA excursions becoming a member of forces

Asked whether or not a doable merge between the 2 excursions ought to carry equal pay, Pliskova, who is coached by Andy Murray’s former coach Dani Vallverdu, stated: “I do not assume so and I’m not the one who needs it.

“But I do not just like the men who are complaining that we might get the identical money. I feel it’s tremendous weak from them that they complain we have now the identical money as them.

“The solely time it’s true is at Grand Slams. I perceive they play longer, however they’re men. They are stronger than us.

“I do not see the explanation why we must always examine one another.

“I don’t need to have the same prize money as men. But to have the same chance to play on centre court or to have the same chance to be on TV, that should be possible with these changes.”

World No 3 Pliskova will play in a newly-created match in Prague

Pliskova, who reached the US Open last in 2016, is amongst a rising variety of gamers – from each excursions – who would assist the merge.

She added: “I feel for the ladies’s tour it may possibly solely assist. I do not know precisely what they’re discussing but when there may be any likelihood to say sure, then I’d say sure.

“It needs to be positive also for the ATP so they need to find a balance so it is a forward step for both. It might take a couple of years to get going. It will be different, but I don’t think for the players it would change that much. It would be a good step.”

Pliskova returns to motion within the newly-created LiveScore Cup in Prague, which runs from June 3-6.

She shall be joined by her twin sister Kristyna, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Barbora Strycova for a behind-closed-doors round-robin match.

