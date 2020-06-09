Karol Markowicz on continuing lockdowns: ‘Kids aren’t getting what they need’ and leaders don’t seem worried

Markowicz mentioned that American leaders ought to be following the science on probably reopening youngsters’s actions, however haven’t been doing that.

“The CDC two weeks ago said that it is very hard to get coronavirus from surfaces, yet playgrounds remain closed. We heard a study after study that the coronavirus is very difficult to get in chlorine water, yet pools remain closed. There are very little plans to open schools so far, even in the fall.”

Markowicz doubled down on her current op-ed explaining how youngsters are being affected by the lockdown.

She wrote, “Kids are resilient, true. But it’s been months of this lockdown. Parents I spoke to really feel lied to about how lengthy we’d be stored indoors. ‘It was purported to be two weeks to cease the unfold,’ one mother advised me. “My kid is getting weird,” three separate mother and father commented to me.

“With no interaction with other kids and no idea when their lives will return to normal, many of the nation’s children are suffering through this lockdown.”

Markowicz mentioned that every one youngsters are having a difficulty understanding the coronavirus pandemic, although their lives have modified tremendously.

“Open the playgrounds, open the pools, the ball courts, the green spaces. In New York City, we’ve done crazy things like close turf fields but then open up streets alongside those turf fields,” Markowicz mentioned.

Markowicz mentioned that youngsters with particular wants and those that want occupational remedy and speech remedy have been particularly affected by the lockdowns.