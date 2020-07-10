Karol Markowicz: NYC’s ‘half-school’ plan is slap in face to parents

Markowicz stated she does not understand how parents will work delete word.

“I don’t think the governor of New York City is taking this seriously.”

Markowicz’s feedback came following she had written a New York Post op-ed blasting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to reopen universities.

She writes in the op-ed, “Mayor Bill de Blasio and his Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have confirmed a great absurd plan to have school restart on a new part-time plan in typically the fall. What will parents who still posess to job full-time perform? Who cares about you! What may teachers who may have school-age youngsters do? That’s their issue. The fresh ‘Let these people eat cake’ is ‘Hire a childcare professional.’”

“The mayor handled this statement as some type of reflection associated with what parents wanted. ‘75% of family members want to send their children back to school in the tumble,’ he tweeted. The survey directed to parents had about three options plus none of them has been ‘Reopen universities full-time.’ The gran had to know most of parents might have picked of which.

“The gran pretends that this parents desired this,” Markowicz informed anchor Brian Kilmeade.

She continuing, “If a person give parents the option of a lot of the time schooling, they’re not proceeding to select it. But this is an unattainable situation with regard to parents. They absolutely are not able to continue utilized to and they are not able to go to work they can not be effective when they have got kids in the home three days and nights a week.

“That’s the best possible situation. Some of these schools are saying we’re only going to have students in class one day a week.”

Markowicz said additional countries managed to open up schools, making sense considering that children have never shown to be simply because vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We’re going to see spikes when we reopen. This is a fact. Other countries that we say did a far better job than we did had spikes when they reopened. This is just a reality that we’re going to have to live with and I don’t think our governor is sending that message appropriately.”