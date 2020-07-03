Karl Rove: The Trump campaign needs to hit ‘reset’ ahead of Republican Convention

KARL ROVE SAYS TRUMP IS CLEARLY TRAILING BIDEN: LISTED HERE ARE 3 THINGS HE NEED TO DO TO TURN IT AROUND

“When you are in the barrel. When you’re getting a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you will need to make a move that says, ‘We’re transferring a different direction.’ That’s what I mean by way of a reset,” he said.

“But, it doesn’t mean a staff shake-up. You know, the replacement of one person as a chief operating officer of the campaign with another one is not going to change anybody’s opinion,” the Fox News contributed continued. “So, you have got to do something that’s big and grabs the attention of the American people and says, ‘This is either a big new policy or a change in tone or direction.’ And, that is clearly a mechanical thing.”

“You can’t simply say, ‘Well, we’ve got bad polls and we’re getting bad press.’ You’ve got to say, ‘OK, we’ve got to do something different,'” he added.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed early in the day this week, Rove warned that following a less than stellar June, the campaign needs “a presidential address on new policy initiatives or a significant change in tone that allows the White House to say credibly that the country is moving in a new direction, repositioning the president.”

According to Rove, a “bold second-term agenda” is the key to the president’s re-election come November.

“The last three presidents who won re-election used their acceptance speeches to convince voters they had something new to offer,” he wrote.

“No president gets re-elected by saying, ‘I’ve done an excellent job,'” he told Vittert. “You have to be in a spot where you say, ‘I’ve done an excellent job and I’ve got more things that I’d like to do and the ones are items that you like.’”

“And so, [the] point of my column was to say: ‘You’ve got to do a reset. Come up with something.’ But, more crucial than that, is the president needs to prepare yourself by enough time that he appears at the Republican National Convention — the 3rd week of August, on August 27th, to accept the nomination of his party,” Rove said.

“He has to have a bold agenda that he lays out for a second term and that he can contrast with Joe Biden. And, he ought to hold off on a lot of the new stuff that he wants to talk about until the convention. Because more people are going to be paying attention at that time than at any other time except the debates,” that he said. “But, he does need to begin to contrast with Joe Biden now on big issues.”

“I think what people want to hear at that moment is an optimistic view of what can be done,” Rove concluded. “What will be the challenges we, as a country, [are] facing and how have you been going to overcome them?”