Karl Rove slams Biden criticism of Trump Arizona event: ‘A hypocritical distraction’

“Make no mistake,” Biden’s statement added, “this visit is a distraction.”

Rove, a former deputy White House chief of staff under George W. Bush, fired back, calling Biden’s statement “a hypocritical distraction.”

“Where were the similar statements calling on people who were marching … everywhere across the country where we had protests of the death of George Floyd?” he asked. “Where was the Biden campaign discouraging people from doing that?”

Rove added that the First Amendment right to peaceable assembly “applies equally to the youngsters at the Students For Trump Rally [and] individuals who are marching across street after street and over the United States … this is silliness.”

Turning to the state of the 2020 race, Rove said that the Trump campaign ought to be worried that both the latest Fox News poll and the Real Clear Politics average shows Trump trailing Biden by four points in Arizona, but added that the gap just isn’t insurmountable.