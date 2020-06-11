Karl Rove rips Biden for making ‘unwarranted charge’ Trump may not concede defeat in November

SPIKE LEE MOCKS TRUMP, SAYS VOTERS MUST GO ‘HELL NO TO AGENT ORANGE’ OR ‘WORLD IS IN PERIL’

Biden told Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Wednesday night that “my single greatest concern [is that] this president is going to attempt to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent … while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

If Trump refuses to concede, Biden told host Trevor Noah, “I am positively convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Rove told Perino that the late Sen. John McCain set an effective example for Biden to following when McCain ran for president against Barack Obama in 2008.

“A woman stood up at a question and answer session that he was having and stood up and said ‘I do believe Barack Obama is terrible and I think he could be an Arab.’ [McCain] said ‘no, he is a decent American with a great family. I simply happened to disagree with him on the issues,’” Rove said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rove added that if Noah “provoked” Biden to make his remarks, the former vice president’s best response would have visited reject it.

“Instead, that he put fire on whatever flame he might have provoked him with.”