Karl Burke in no rush with Living In The Past | Racing News

Plans are fluid for final 12 months’s Lowther Stakes winner Living In The Past.

The type of her win at York was boosted when John Quinn’s Liberty Beach, who chased her house in the Group Two, made a successful return to motion at Haydock on Sunday.

But an unsuccessful foray to the Breeders’ Cup has meant she is a bit behind a lot of her Karl Burke-trained stablemates.

“It was a nice boost to the form. I was actually hoping to run her in that race (at Haydock), but she’s just taking a while to come to hand,” stated Burke.

“She’s solely coming to herself now so even when the season had been regular I do not suppose I’d have been in a position to run her prior to now.

“I’m unsure the place she goes to be trustworthy. There’s a seven-furlong Listed race in a few weeks if we need to attempt her over seven, however I see her as extra of a six-furlong horse.

“I do not suppose she’ll be going to Ascot, the Commonwealth could be her solely choice there.

“With the races in all places it simply makes it just a little tougher to make plans, however I’m underneath no stress kind the proprietor to run her.

“She’s a very light filly and the trip to America just knocked her. She ran over a trip too far and finished tired, then had to come home.”