There are 192 beneficiary families with 4 or more minor children registered in Syunik region. Benefactor Karen Vardanyan implemented a regular charity program on March 8 in Syunik region, providing financial assistance of 500,000 drams to all 192 families. The total budget of the program was 96 million drams.



If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.