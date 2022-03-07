Home Armenia Karen Vardanyan has allocated 96 million to 192 beneficiary large families in... Armenia Karen Vardanyan has allocated 96 million to 192 beneficiary large families in Syunik. AMD support |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email 38,186 visits, 2022-03-06according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia 51 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed. 8 deaths were registered | Morning: Armenia “This means a terrorist act against more than 100,000 people. “At the moment, there are 4 confirmed facts regarding the gas accident in... Armenia “The route has been extended for about an hour, and the demand has increased. The price of the Moscow-Yerevan ticket had reached 600... Recent Posts Sarah Everard’s vigil aggressively broken up by London police Fantastic Beasts’ Ezra Miller appears to choke female fan and throws her to the... Trump says he told Navy to ‘destroy’ Iranian boats harassing U.S. ships Should cryptocurrency be a part of your retirement savings? Antibody Research Indicates Coronavirus may be Far More Widespread Than Known Most Popular Heavy snowfall, snowstorm are expected. Armenia is in the zone of influence of... Armenia is in the zone of influence of an active cyclone. On March 9 in the afternoon, on the night of March 9-10... Apple has introduced the iPhone SE և iPad Air. Features and prices of... Apple held the first presentation of its new product in 2022. iPhone SE: The new model of the budget iPhone has received the usual... 8 deaths were registered in Armenia. 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were... On March 9, 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2803 tests were performed, 266 citizens recovered, 8 citizens... The war must end. Zelensky In a video message, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again called for talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine. "The war must end, we must... The development of bilateral relations has gained great momentum. The President of China... Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing Xinhua. In his congratulatory message,...