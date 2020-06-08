Karen Shahramanyan picked to head Artsakh Cadastre Committee – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has approved the government’s decision on appointing Karen Shahramanyan Head of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee.

The president met on Monday with the staff of the committee and introduced the new head of the structure wishing him success in work, his office reported.

Harutyunyan highlighted the necessity of establishing the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee noting that it’ll contribute to increasing the management efficiency of the sphere.

Previously, Karen Shahramanyan served as Artsakh Minister of Urban Planning.