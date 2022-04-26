Although the number of people protesting against the government is growing, a part of the society is still in no hurry to take to the streets. What is the reason, what is the opposition not doing?

Political technologist, public figure Karen Kocharyan, during the discussion organized today, referring to the change of power in 2018 and the technologies used today, said. “The technologies used today are somewhat similar to those used in 2018. Of course, there are differences, because there are different forces that are used to different approaches.

But today there is a person who does not want to admit that he made a mistake in 2018. That way he may not take it for too long. He must be persuaded. that he was not wrong, no one was wrong, because I, you, all or most of them wanted change in 2018. No one was wrong, including the people who took to the streets. It is just that those people were rudely and harshly deceived. These are different approaches. One must understand that one has been deceived from the first moment. From shutting down the speedometer, it’s supposed to be Sashikin, but then added that everything should be transparent, but 73 out of 77 questions in the government session are unreported that most of the tenders and public procurements are made from one source. The citizen must understand that there has never been a more non-transparent government in Armenia.

Yes, our society is looking for leaders. It comes from the fact that we are individualistic, that we only clean in front of our door, from the mindset that it can not be violated, but I can, I have a disorder. This is the most striking thing about this government. We will pay back pennies, but some 700-800 rulers receive high salaries and high bonuses, not counting the purchases of some people’s brothers and mothers-in-law from one source. By the way, yesterday Hetq announced that there were a lot of unregistered things that were not declared. In other words, all this is possible only for them, but not for the rest.

A government should come to Armenia that will say that no one should. In other words, there must be the rule of law in the country. And when they say that the governor’s father was caught, it is populism, a bluff. People need to feel the rule of law on their skin. Oh, in that case they will not look for a leader, because the system, the mechanism will start working.

Everyone should understand that he did not make a mistake in order to get out of the complex. He must understand that he was deceived very dryly. “This is the psychological and technological problem that the opposition must solve here,” said Karen Kocharyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN