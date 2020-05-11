Karen Karapetyan believes ex-President Kocharyan’s case is quite politicized – Panorama

“Like many of you, I am also interested in in finding all questions surrounding the March 1 events to exclude any unanswered topics,” Armenia’s former PM Karen Karapetyan informed reporters at a briefing within the National Assembly on Monday.

Karapetyan’s feedback got here when requested to touch upon the prison prosecution towards Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan charged with ‘overthrowing the country’s constitutional order’ throughout the put up-electoral occasion in March 1-2, 2008. Karapetyan together with former prime officers earlier appeared within the courtroom listening to of Kocharyan’s case and supplied private ensures for altering the ex-president’s safety measure.

“I respect and appreciate Kocharyan’s contribution to the independence of the Republic of Armenia and Republic of Artsakh as well as input in establishing stability. The court hearing of the criminal case has gone for two years and it is likely to continue for a long a period of time – that is the reason I filed a motion to change the detention measure. The process itself is highly emotional and politicized,” Karapetyan mentioned.

The former PM added that his message is not acquitting the offender however take into account the circumstances and rethink the course of the method via altering the safety measure.