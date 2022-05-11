RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan received the legendary Russian figure skating coach Alexei Mishin.

At the invitation of the Figure Skating Federation of Armenia, Alexei Mishin has been holding a training camp with his team at the Yerevan Figure Skating Hockey School since May 1. He conducts master classes and trainings with Armenian figure skaters of different ages.

The President of the Figure Skating Federation of Armenia Melanya Stepanyan was also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science emphasized the role of such gatherings and master classes, as, according to Karen Giloyan, our coaches, nevertheless, have a problem of raising their qualification. “I am confident that your visit will stimulate the professional growth of our coaches, will have a positive impact, and will help improve further results.”

The 81-year-old specialist emphasized that he was impressed with the Armenian children. “You have wonderful children. Armenians have always had a special place in figure skating. It is no coincidence that the coach of the Winter Olympics champion Nathan Chen is an Armenian, Rafael Harutyunyan. I know that Armenian specialists are involved in various committees of the International Federation and have a significant impact on the development of the sport. “

The famous Russian coach was also impressed by the conditions of the Yerevan Figure Skating and Hockey School. However, according to the expert, if there were more skating rinks in Armenia, it would have been possible to achieve success sooner. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science used this issue.

According to the President of the Figure Skating Federation of Armenia Melanya Stepanyan, the children take part in the trainings with Alexei Mishin մյուս with other coaches included in his team, who work with young figure skaters to improve jumps and turns, and also take technical work off the rink. “The children are very excited. It is not every day that they have the opportunity to work with such specialists. ”

To note, the world-led figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamishyan, vice-champion of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, world champion, men’s bronze medalist of the European bronze medalist of the Russian bronze medalist M

Today, on May 11, the Russian figure skating team will finish the Yerevan training camp and trainings with Armenian figure skaters.