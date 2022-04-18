Home Armenia “Karen Demirchyan’s example should be contagious for civil servants and employees in... Armenia “Karen Demirchyan’s example should be contagious for civil servants and employees in other spheres – to love the homeland, to be devoted” | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Karen Demirchyan’s example should be contagious for civil servants and employees in other spheres – to love the homeland, to be devoted” | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia April 18 in Freedom Square (Photos) | Morning: Armenia Pashinyan and Michel discuss implementation of $ 2.6 billion agreement with Armenia Morning: Armenia In case the “Zangezur Corridor” becomes a reality, Armenia will have a problem of territorial integrity. Pashinyan. “Freedom” |: Morning: Recent Posts Dave Chappelle has a powerful take on the Capitol riots These authorities understand and touch the public mood very well են they are scared... 2020 Democratic presidential candidates: Joe Biden is the only Democrat left running for president.... NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion to be crowned in eight-man tournament Jake Tapper: Trump got under Pelosi’s skin Most Popular The Armenian women’s boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 The Armenian women's boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 to participate in the World Championship. The team includes Anush Grigoryan (50 kg),... During negotiations, the other side often changes its position on issues already agreed ․... The course of the Russian-Ukrainian talks could have been better ․ "Women often change their position on issues that have already been agreed... Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the EU Council Charles... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues related to... 11,000 servicemen will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow The military parade dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held on May 9 in... The Speaker of the National Assembly of Georgia stated why they refused to impose... Georgia does not impose sanctions on Russia because they can not affect the Russian economy, said Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili during his visit...