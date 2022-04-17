… 1998 The turnout in the presidential election was like the sky opening at the time of the torrent. The return of the beloved leader to the path of morality, the collapsed post-war economy, social insecurity, general despair, uncertainty and turmoil was a long-awaited surprise.

During the one and a half years of Armenia’s rule in the Soviet Union, he said that in the conditions of the Kremlin’s brutal regime he did his best for our country, making Armenia a leading state in the region in all spheres. The population of many countries of the Union, and especially of neighboring Georgia, the so-called “Azerbaijan”, were the most active and direct consumers of our light industrial products and food.

It was common for us to see citizens coming in groups from other union states to shop in different parts of Armenia, especially in Yerevan. At the crossroads of such a memory of a prosperous past and a hazy future, the return of Karen Dermichyan was directly perceived as salvation. With great confidence and support, I longed for his victory. (I did not know the other candidate, R. Kocharyan, just as he did not know Armenia, Armenia’s history, geography, culture, LANGUAGE. He confessed this as a “pre-election interview” in Aram Abrahamyan’s “Postscript” program. About him All that was known was that he had been elected President of Artsakh by a large number of votes, and shortly after leaving the post of President he was brought to Armenia as Prime Minister. ):

Դ Karen Demirchyan was the most charming, touching and dignified leader not only in the region, but also in the Soviet Union. The Kremlin և the leaders of other states treated him with unconditional respect, and romantic women fell in love with him in a hopeless and secret love. I say “hopeless” because everyone knew that he loved his beautiful wife and ideological girlfriend with unconditional devotion.

As a nation of millennia, we Armenians have a habit of associating the beloved individuals and leaders of our time with our heroic and glorious characters of the past. We called Karen Demirchyan “Our Tigran the Great”, not only in terms of his charming appearance, but also in terms of ensuring the well-being of the people.

My mother, being a teacher of Armenian language and literature, was not free from the temptation to combine characters. And since for her the collective image of an Armenian woman was Queen Parandzem, who is known from history for her beauty, nobility, politeness and heroic patriotism, she saw the image of Queen Parandzem in Karen Demirchyan’s beloved wife.

The great respect of the people for Rima Demirchyan was conditioned by her high virtue, education not to separate herself from others. She was extremely reluctant, especially in public, to be attracted to her husband if it was not a ritual necessity.

The brightest page of my visit to Armenia in 2018 was my meeting with that great Armenian woman, the opportunity to get rich in her essence, which was given to me during our alcoholic conversation. Hiding in the deep-seated grief of “October 27” in the depths of his soul, he spoke about the present and development of the country, wanting to see the future of Armenia as Karen Demirchyan dreamed of seeing.

Longing for a broad and polite conversation for a long time, I simply enjoyed the rich Armenian word wrapped in his velvety voice. Not wanting to hurt her beloved memory of the last period of her beloved husband’s life, I did not tell her about an unprecedented pre-election meeting with Karen Demirchyan at the Opera House.

Օրը On that day in 1998, the opera house was full, there was not even a place to stand. Almost the entire elite of the other 70-80s of Yerevan was there! The hall seemed to be inflamed with impatience to see the beloved leader a minute ago.

Karen Demirchyan was greeted with standing ovations, cries of love and longing, and tears in his eyes. Most of those present seemed to have a distant sense of guilt, they wanted to dispel it with a loud confession of love and trust. Karen Demirchyan, who was very restrained in expressing his personal feelings and mood, was also obviously excited.

Questions were asked in writing. They were multifaceted, focusing on industry, agriculture, construction, health, education, science, other difficult socio-economic issues, and his plans to lift the country out of the rubble.

My question was the following. “If you are elected, we have no doubt that you will be elected. Will you work with Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyan?”

He calmly answered. “Why should I not work? He is a good Minister of Defense. I will work with all those who do their job with a high level of professionalism and responsibility. “…

The meeting lasted quite a long time. The questions were almost over, but people did not want to say goodbye to their leader.

There was a peaceful calm in the faces of all of us as we left the hall. We were sure that under the rule of Karen Demirchyan, who knew and loved Armenia like his son, we would restore and build our dream STATE.

From the “Memory Stations” series

Anahit KNARYAN

NEW YORK

As a conclusion, in memory of the National Hero of Armenia, the people’s favorite KAREN DEMIRCHYAN

The day is half over –

Khachkar incense pattern

and on the writing

The blessing froze.

The day was cut in half.

***

Life is half over… –

The oak was struck by lightning,

The khachkar cracked…

Autumn, alas, guzhkan

– Life is half over.

It was the last autumn –

The word hung in the air, hand

hung in the air

The vein remained open.

***

Autumn – a jet of blood

To the closed page of the book and:

remained on the khachkar

Last fall it.

***

Anahit KNARYAN

1999 November