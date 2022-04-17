Today, on the occasion of the 90th birthday of the RA national hero Karen Demirchyan, the RA state-politicians and citizens visited his grave.

Karen Demirchyan’s son, the leader of the People’s Party of Armenia, former MP Stepan Demirchyan, in a conversation with journalists, emphasized the achievements that Armenia had thanks to Karen Demirchyan ․ “It is not accidental that during the years of independence he returned to big politics at the request of the people. The people welcomed his entrance with great joy. He left a deep mark in the history of the Republic of Armenia, the years of his rule were years of development. “

Stepan Demirchyan also answered the following question: how would Karen Demirchyan react if he heard how the current authorities consider the idea “Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan” wrong? “Karen Demirchyan has always done something, he has done for the benefit of our homeland and people,” Stepan Demirchyan stressed.

Luiza SUKIASYAN