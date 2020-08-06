Karen Bass says she thinks Trump is racist and he is ‘essentially giving license to racists’

Bass, the 66- year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, has actually acquired traction in the search for Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice, CNN formerly reported, based more than 2 lots current interviews with members of Congress, top Democratic donors, Biden allies and others close to the vice governmental vetting procedure.

The congresswoman was asked by David Axelrod, a senior CNN political analyst and host of “The Axe Files,” whether she idea Trump is aracist Bass reacted, “Yes, I do. I don’t think there’s anything new about that.”

“I think he’s second generation, I mean, his father was. They were charged with discrimination, housing discrimination, sued by the federal government,” Bass stated.

“Everything that has come out of his mouth, not just against Black people, I mean, he started his campaign with racist attacks on Mexicans. He’s attacked Native Americans and his latest attacks are on Asian Americans by calling the (coronavirus) as the China virus. And there has been attacks against the Asian Pacific Islander community. People have been hurt because of his essentially giving license to racists that might have been a little dormant for a minute, but who now feel completely emboldened and empowered,” Bass stated.

Biden has actually stated he would pick his vice governmental running mate today. He has actually stated he will pick a female running mate, and has actually dealt with pressure within the Democratic Party to pick a lady of color. If chosen as Biden’s running mate …

