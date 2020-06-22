‘Karen’ As Baby Name Is Dying Breed

Exclusive

Karen is canceled … at least with regards to baby names.

The name, that has become a slang term for an overly demanding or entitled middle-aged white woman, is fast becoming just how of your pet rock — extinct — because parents know the name’s become toxic.

Honchos at Babynames.com tell TMZ … none of these millions of web site users have added the name Karen to their favorite name lists in the past year, and within the last decade, they will have seen a 75% decline in popularity.

Karen is trending in the wide world of baby names, we’re told, but for most of the wrong reasons … babynames.com says it’s seen a 10-fold escalation in searches for this is behind the name, but expectant parents are running for the hills … no Karen’s within their baby reveals.



The moniker was originally a Danish kind of the name Katherine, meaning pure, but that reference is now dated and irrelevant. We’re told Karen was most popular from 1938 to 1968, but it’s seen a steep decline previously two years, as more and more types of “Karens” flood social media.