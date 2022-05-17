The head coach of the Armenian national boxing team Karen Aghamalyan, who is preparing for the European Men’s Boxing Championship starting on May 21 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, announced the names of the boxers who will defend the honor of the Armenian sports flag. Our team will have a representative in all weight categories. They are. 48 kg – Baregham Harutyunyan, 51 kg – Arthur Hovhannisyan, 54 kg – Janik Sahakyan, 57 kg – Arthur Bazeyan, 60 kg – Karen Tonakanyan, 63.5 kg – Hovhannes Bachkov, 67 kg – Gurgen Madoyan, 71 kg – Narek Zakaryan, 75 kg – Vakhtang Harutyunyan, 80 kg – Hambardzum Hakobyan, 86 kg – Rafael Hovhannisyan, 92 kg – Narek Manasyan, +92 kg – David Chaloyan.

Earlier, Karen Aghamalyan told Aravot.am that a strong and equal team has been formed, which he believes in, and that he sees at least five medalists from our team in the European Championship.

Ashot HAKOBYAN