Karen Aghamalyan. "I hope the young boxers will perform well at the European Championships." Morning:

The Armenian boys ‘and girls’ under-22 boxing teams will leave for Croatia on the night of March 11 to participate in the European Championship for this age group.

Today the boxers held an open training in front of the media, during which the head coach of the national team Karen Aghamalyan announced the names of the athletes who will represent Armenia at the European Championship. They are. 48 kg – Gayane Ter-Barseghyan, 52 kg – Arevik Dokhoyan, 60 kg – Elida Kocharyan, 48 kg – Seyran Yeghikyan, 51 kg – Henrik Sahakyan, 54 kg – Erik Tokhyan, 57 kg – Ruslan Aslikyan, 60 kg – Arthur Sahakyan, 63.5 kg – Arthur Shahbazyan, 67 kg – Harutyun Hakobkokhyan, 71 kg – Narek Zakaryan, 75 kg – Vakhtang Harutyunyan, 80 kg – Gor Nersisyan, 86 kg – Henrik Chghrikyan, super heavyweight – Hovhannes Papaszyan.

Karen Aghamalyan said in a conversation with us. We held two gatherings, one in Tsakhkadzor, the second in Yerevan, in “Olimpavan”, which we will finish in two days. The teams are well prepared and today the boxers are in the condition they should be. The fights will start on March 13, and our students will be at the peak of their fitness that day. The mood is combative. I hope they will perform well in Croatia. “

Karen Aghamalyan mentioned that there are boxers in the team who already have some titles, therefore, experience of international competitions, as well as there are those who will participate for the first time. However, the coach is sure that there will be medals in the European Championship, and the ring will show how many and of what quality.

Ashot HAKOBYAN