Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Stand for Justice and Equality

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine focuses on social justice and activism as seen through the lens of basketball. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to charities supporting issues impacting the Black community. Grab your copy here.

—

Here’s an uncomfortable truth for those wondering why protestors are risking their health and lives to carry a hand-painted sign down a street lined with hostile armed police: Because every major advancement in social equality in the United States is the direct result of people taking to the streets to voice their grievances. The only reason most Americans are able to enjoy the weekend off, to go to the park for a pick-up game, to be compensated for a work injury, to have an education, to vote, is because someone, somewhere, got off their couch, cobbled together a crude sign, and waved it in the streets—usually while being beaten for their efforts.

Disagreeing with those in power is never met with beneficent approval and hearty handshakes but rather with blood, batons and bullets. In 1914 in Ludlow, CO, the tent encampment of 1,200 striking coal miners was attacked by the Colorado National Guard, killing many, among them 11 children. The chief owner of the mine, John D. Rockefeller—whose name is now…