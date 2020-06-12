Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor

Exclusive

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s son was arrested Wednesday after cops say that he stabbed his Orange County neighbor multiple times, TMZ Sports has learned.

28-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar — who appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” with his famous father in 2017 — has been booked on 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

Cops tell us … officers responded to call about a stabbing on June 9 around 10 PM in San Clemente, CA.

“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a police spokesperson tells us.

Cops say the victim transported himself to a healthcare facility “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to his booking sheet, Abdul-Jabbar stands 6’7″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has since been released from custody, cops say.

An investigation to the incident is ongoing, officials tell us.