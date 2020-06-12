Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor

Exclusive
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s son was arrested Wednesday after cops say that he stabbed his Orange County neighbor multiple times, TMZ Sports has learned.
28-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar — who appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” with his famous father in 2017 — has been booked on 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon, records show.
Cops tell us … officers responded to call about a stabbing on June 9 around 10 PM in San Clemente, CA.
“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a police spokesperson tells us.
Cops say the victim transported himself to a healthcare facility “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to his booking sheet, Abdul-Jabbar stands 6’7″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has since been released from custody, cops say.
An investigation to the incident is ongoing, officials tell us.
We reached out to Adam Abdul-Jabbar himself but got no answer. A rep for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hung through to us whenever we called for comment.