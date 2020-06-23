Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic sky hook – how’d he do that? | NBA News

Skills coach Gary Maitland reveals the secrets and techniques behind the NBA’s most iconic photographs. Here he analyses the sky hook, the signature shot of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James has 4 MVPs to his identify. Michael Jordan received 5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP a file six instances.

Abdul-Jabbar warms up with a Sky Hook earlier than a 1989 playoff sport



Over a 20-year profession, Abdul-Jabbar received six NBA championships (one with the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers) and was named an All-Star 19 instances (an NBA file). He received Finals MVPs 14 seasons aside (1971 and 1985) and was named on the All-NBA first crew on 10 events. A member of the NBA 35th and 50th Anniversary All-Time groups, he retired from the sport in 1989 because the proprietor of eight playoff information and 7 All-Star information.

Listed at a towering 7ft 2in, Abdul-Jabbar introduced agility and charm to the middle place, a job historically related to energy strikes and hulking dimension. His trademark shot, the sky hook, was the realisation of his distinctive skillset, a fluid, sweeping shot that turned the NBA’s most constant and efficient weapons.

Coach Maitland explains how Abdul-Jabbar used his physique motion, intelligence and athleticism to make the sky hook a shot no participant may duplicate and no defender may cease.

Skills coach Gary Maitland demonstrates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic sky hook – credit score Coach Maitland



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the biggest NBA gamers of all time and his signature shot, the sky hook, one of many sport’s most iconic, unstoppable offensive weapons.

What are the particular particulars that made Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook so efficient and the way have trendy gamers realized from it and the way do they successfully use it in right this moment’s sport?

First we have to have a look at the significance of building place. Kareem was so good at attending to his spot within the low publish. His defender needed to be behind him to guard the basket.



















NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses his profession, his achievements and his dedication to social activism with Sky Sports NBA’s Max Whittle



Defenders within the low publish could be tremendous-near Kareem. They did not need him to have the ability to flip, withstand the basket and make a transfer downhill. They wished him to play together with his again to the basket to make his life tougher.

What Kareem found out was he may create separation by taking one step after which flip his shoulders in order that his inside shoulder protected the ball. That allowed him to shoot the ball away from the defender, create separation and rating together with his trademark hook shot.



















On June 2 1985 in Game three of the NBA Finals, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Jerry West because the NBA’s all-time main playoff scorer



If utilizing that one step wasn’t sufficient, Kareem knew he may additionally use his athleticism and get much more separation vertically by rising up above the defender, maximising the separation he had already created together with his body and shoulders, to shoot the sky hook excessive of opponents.

In right this moment’s sport, we see variations of the hook shot throughout the NBA which reveals Kareem’s sky hook has been tailored and remains to be an efficient, typically unstoppable, method to rating.

Click the video on the prime of the web page to see Coach Maitland display Kareem’s sky hook and watch trendy-day stars together with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tim Duncan and Pau Gasol succeed with their very own variations of Abdul-Jabbar’s trademark shot.

Discover extra concerning the life and profession of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with ‘Kareem: Minority of One’ accessible now On Demand on Sky Documentaries

