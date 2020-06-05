Kardashians Hit Back HARD At Blac Chyna’s Brand New Racism Claims!

Blac Chyna is elevating her ongoing allegations towards the KarJenner household in probably the most controversial manner she will be able to proper now — by calling them out for enabling racism!

As you’re doubtless conscious, the 32-year-old sued the whole well-known fam again in October 2017, claiming that they interfered together with her one-season collection Rob & Chyna, inflicting it to be canceled — which allegedly induced her substantial damages and disadvantaged her of “due process.” Now she’s claiming that had she been white, this by no means would have occurred.

Related: Blac Chyna Fires Back Saying Rob’s ‘Metal Pole’ Injuries Didn’t Happen

In a press release to Page Six, lawyer Lynne Ciani claims the community didn’t inform the momma of two of accusations of abuse and violence being made towards her by Rob Kardashian — and that issues wouldn’t have been dealt with equally if she had been white:

“No one at NBCUniversal ever informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob. Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob.”

Ciani added:

“NBCUniversal executives never invited Chyna, the allegedly violent cast member (and also an Executive Producer of ‘Rob & Chyna’), to the emergency meeting.”

Ciani alleged that executives for NBC “never viewed the existing unaired season 2 footage … that conclusively proves that Kris Jenner lied when she claimed that Chyna had ‘beat the [expletive] out of Rob’s face.’”

She additionally detailed extra about how race allegedly performed a task in the best way the scenario unfolded:

“Had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star, [Jenner] either never would have been made in the first place or her false accusation would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false.”

The lawyer for the Lashed Cosmetics founder additionally urged the corporate to range its executives to “reflect the diversity of its talent,” and claimed that three white “executive-level decision-makers at the E! Network and NBCUniversal … completely denied any due process to their black reality TV star regarding the fate of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna.’”

This assertion comes on the heels of a brand new criticism towards NBC by Gabrielle Union, who had her personal issues as a choose on America’s Got Talent — and not too long ago referred to as the community “a snake pit of racial offenses.”

Related: Chyna Compares Kris To ‘Bachelor Mom Barb’ In Shade-Filled Statement!

Well, the Kardashians usually are not taking these accusations mendacity down!

Marty Singer, celeb lawyer for the KUWTK stars, blasted the most recent accusation to come back from Dream Kardashian‘s mother, shaming her for leveraging “the emotions and pain of the moment,” alluding to ongoing protests:

“This its a 2-year-old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

Singer added:

“We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no ‘Rob & Chyna’ show if there is no Rob & Chyna.”

He’s not flawed!

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?? Is she simply throwing issues on the market to see what sticks? Or might this declare be reputable? Let us know your ideas (under) within the feedback!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]