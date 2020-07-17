Kardashian-Jenner sisters channel Spice Girls in new pic, former British pop group responds

It’s unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner sisters intended to emulate the popular British girl group of the ’90s, but Kim, 39, appeared to look the part as Geri Horner’s Ginger Spice with red hair. The rest of the sisters appeared to also share similarities to other members of the former group as Kourtney, 41, rocked an all-black ensemble like Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice typically used to.

Kylie’s bright pink hair gave her similarities to Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, while Kendall and Khloe were dubbed Melanie Chisholm’s Sporty Spice, and Melanie Brown aka Scary Spice, respectively.

“What spice girl are we??? Tell me,” Khloe asked in the comments section.

She added: “Clearly you’re Ginger,” referencing Kim.

The real-life Spice Girls caught wind of the pic circulating social media and chimed in with their own reactions.

Horner, 47, agreed with the resemblance and reposted Kim’s photo on her Instagram Story. “Hello there, Ginger!” she wrote.

Beckham, 46, reposted the image on her Instagram Story and asked the SKIMS founder, “Which one is Posh?”

Bunton, 44, did the same and asked, “Which Spice Girl are you?”

In 2015, Kim revealed that she dressed up as Posh Spice in high school for a talent show.

“I’m so Thankful that me & my friends were the Spice Girls for our high school talent show!” she captioned the photo as all of her girl group.

The KKW beauty mogul added: “The Spice Girls got me through a lot!”