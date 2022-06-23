The Karabakh Tensions have been escalating between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The conference about the pocket of Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed during Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Baku this week, according to the Russian RIA news agency.

In charges taken against each other for allegedly violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Court of Justice, the main court of the United Nations, heard testimony from Armenia and Azerbaijan in October 2021. (CERD). With its ongoing campaign of racial violence and discrimination against Armenians and the increasing Karabakh tensions, which included illegal arrests, torture, and murder, Azerbaijan has come under fire from Armenia for allegedly breaking the convention.

Karabakh Tensions Have Been Escalating

By refusing to give Azerbaijan maps of the land mines on its territory and reportedly continuing to install land mines in the area, Armenia is accused by Azerbaijan of engaging in ethnic cleansing in violation of the convention. Midway through October 2021, the court heard submissions from the parties, and on December 7, 2021, it made significant judgments that established temporary safeguards for several of the parties’ CERD rights.

Azerbaijan has moved troops into Armenian communities in Nagorno-Karabakh, a move the U.S. State Department has called “unnecessarily provocative,” and as a result, Karabakh Tensions have resumed after those steps were announced. Azerbaijani military was seen moving into the region under the command of Russian peacekeepers after approaching Armenian villages with loudspeakers warning the residents to leave.

The Azerbaijani assault caused the evacuation of one Armenian settlement, resulting in the deaths of three local Armenian personnel, and the injury of 15 others in a drone attack, and allowed Azerbaijani forces to seize crucial heights overlooking other areas. Additionally, on Azerbaijani-held territory, a major pipeline that supplied gas to the Armenian community in Karabakh was shut off, leaving them without heat for two weeks. Most recently, on May 28, Azerbaijani forces occupied a region larger than 17 sq miles in the Sotk-Khoznavar sector of Armenia’s sovereign territory.