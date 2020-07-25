Karabakh peace talks ‘in deep deadlock’ amid Turkish-Azerbaijani plan to oust Minsk Group from process – diplomat – Armenian News

In an interview withTert am, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan shared his downhearted projections over the anticipated advancements in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace talks, caution of a joint Turkish-Azerbaijani plan to oust the OSCE Minsk Group from the process.

Citing the objective’s current declaration, attended to to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the diplomat called attention, in specific, to the appeal for minimizing the “active hostilities” and returning to “substantive negotiations”.

” I believe the Turkish policies are directed to the co- chairmanship – considered that the Turks themselves at first desired to participate becauseprocess Hence Turkey and Azerbaijan are now collectively doing their finest to avoid the Minsk Group from reaching any outcome. [The mission] is hence doomed to being ousted from the process, a circumstance that postures genuine risks to us,” he stated, confessing at the exact same time that the co- chairmanship has, over the previous years, restricted the scope of its activity to just making declarations.

Navasardyan likewise concurred that Azerbaijan’s declarations, made “from the positions of strength”, expose that nation’s hesitation to reach a worked out settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute. “My personal analyses reveal that the military actions launched in the Tavush region were part of process plotted in Turkish-Azerbaijani headquarters. And that has far-reaching plans and objectives,” he stated, hinting likewise the possibility of a joint plan to shift the hotbed of the dispute from Artsakh to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“This is a plotted policy aiming to demonstrate that Artsakh is not an issue worthy of any attention at all.”

“When the issue is shifted to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, it is an attempt to exclude the presence of the United State and France to enable Turkey to confront directly Russia,” Navasardyan stated, explaining to in- depth geopolitical computations.

The diplomat stated he thinks that Turkey’s engagement in the process resembled a “pink dream” for that nation in the previous years. In his words, the ” deeply deadlocked process” is Azerbaijan’s decision.