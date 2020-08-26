Karabakh peace mediators ‘planning regional trip’ after opening of borders – Armenian News

The Russian co- chair of the OSCE Minsk Group has actually revealed the objective’s strategy to perform a check out to the South Caucasus “after the opening of borders”.

Ambassador Igor Popov stated they preserved irreversible contact with both Azerbaijan and Armenia in the duration of the lockdown limitations enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The borders are close at the moment; that is why we cannot visit the region. We are planning such a visit after the borders open,” he informed a reporter of APA News Agency in Moscow.

It comes after Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s freshly designated foreign minister who took a trip to the Russian capital previously today, revealed the program of his scheduled conference with FM Sergey Lavrov, stressing the top priority concentrate on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace procedure and the Russian arms products to Armenia.

Asked about a possible conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Azerbaijani authorities stated he understands that the worldwide mediators are arranging ministerial level talks in fall.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian bulk of the then self-governing area stated its intent to break away fromAzerbaijan In a referendum hung on December 10, 1991 (days prior to the collapse of the USSR), the …