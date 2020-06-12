Karabakh conflict settlement is possible only based on a human-centered approach – Artsakh MFA – Panorama

The construction of new roads and the implementation of other communication projects in the Republic of Artsakh, needed seriously to ensure its safe development and to raise the freedom of movement of the citizens, is the sovereign right and obligation of the authorities of Artsakh, the country’s foreign ministry said in a written a statement in response to the statements by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and three MEPs.

“The implementation of communication projects connecting Artsakh with the Republic of Armenia and the outside world is especially urgent against the background of Baku’s incessant attempts to isolate Artsakh by manipulating separate principles of international law. At the same time, the Azerbaijani authorities do not even hide that they consider the blockade, including the air one, as an integral part of their overall strategy aimed at the physical annihilation of Artsakh and its inhabitants,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It reminds that Azerbaijani authorities openly demonstrate their dismissive attitude to international law. The quintessence of Azerbaijan’s attitude to international law is the expression of the Azerbaijani President that “international law doesn’t work in the world today, and international treaties are just a piece of paper, having no value.”

As to the private opinion of separate MEPs statement, the ministry noticed that it does not conform to the documents previously adopted by the European Parliament, including the resolutions on the inadmissibility of the blockade of Artsakh.

“The fact that some of the authors of the statement were awarded with state awards of Azerbaijan largely explains why their position fully coincides with the position of official Baku. The bias and partiality of the statement by the MEPs is so obvious that it cannot contain any useful message and play a positive role “to create conditions conducive to peace, trust and reconciliation”, allegedly cared about by the aforementioned parliamentarians,” said the ministry.

“We are convinced that the just settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is possible only based on a human-centered approach. The attempts to isolate an entire nation, the threat of its physical annihilation, the obstruction of the realization of individual and collective rights of people are remnants of the past and cannot take place in today’s world,” the statement concluded.