Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, and Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, exchanged Karabakh Accusations on Monday, with Pashinyan accusing his neighbor of failing to implement a pact meant to resolve their 30-year conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. First arriving Russian forces were welcomed with warm arms in Nagorno-Karabakh. Tigran, a 32-year-old Armenian conscript who was worn out from weeks of brutal firefights, went out to greet the convoy of armored vehicles as it made its way towards the front lines.

Karabakh Accusations Escalating

The Karabakh Accusations over the area, a mountainous area of Azerbaijan that ethnic Armenians had held since the 1990s, erupted in 2020 into a six-week war in which the Azeri military won control of large portions of the province.

After Russia mediated a truce, the two parties decided to develop a peace plan.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan was politicizing peace initiatives, particularly the question of constructing a rail link through Armenia between Azerbaijan and its western enclave of Nakhichivan, as reported by Russian and Armenian news outlets.

Pashinyan, who has been the focus of significant rallies in recent weeks accusing him of making too many concessions on Karabakh, also claimed that more than 50 Armenian militaries were being investigated for treason. Despite several talks between Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan over the past 18 months, little has been accomplished in terms of a peace agreement.

The TASS report omitted any additional information. Last week, Aliyev charged Armenia with standing idly by on the pact.

According to Azerbaijani’s Karabakh Accusations, he said that Armenia was not upholding its “legal responsibilities” to permit unrestricted access to the building of the train line.

By tying the problem to the repatriation of prisoners of war to Armenia, according to Pashinyan, Aliyev is impeding progress on the matter.