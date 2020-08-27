Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns new boy tipped to thrive by Bobe

The 25-year-old aggressor signed up with the Brazilians in July however will just make his competitive launching next season

Black Leopards caretaker coach Mongezi Bobe is backing Mamelodi forward Lesedi Kapinga to follow the steps of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda to end up being a crucial gamer at Chloorkop.

After scoring 6 objectives in 27 looks throughout all competitors for Leopards this season, Kapinga captured the attention of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who signed him in July.

Bobe, a previous Leopards captain, seen Kapinga’s increase carefully, and feels the forward will change himself into a critical figure in Mosimane’s side.

“Before Lesedi left, I wished him all the best. It’s not going to be easy, Sundowns have got a lot of quality players. I think about five players in each position if not four,” Bobe stated at a South African Football Journalists Association virtual interview, “and Lesedi is among the quality gamers who have actually originated from Black Leopards and he is a quality gamer.

” I believe he will succeed for Sundowns, they have a quality gamer there.”

Kapinga follows gamers like existing Downs captain Kekana and Mabunda who formerly ended up for Leopards prior to ending up being essential figures at Sundowns.

Having started at Leopards, the aggressor increased to go far for himself …